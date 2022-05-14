Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Mohamed bin Zayed accepts UAE Rulers' condolences

A meet was held at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi today

Sat 14 May 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, received condolences from the UAE leaders, officials and dignitaries at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi today afternoon.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, offered his condolences at the meeting.

He was joined by the rest of the UAE Rulers: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Supreme Council Member; His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman and Supreme Council Member; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

The UAE’s crown princes, ministers, senior civil and military officials and diplomats were also in attendance.

The meeting followed the funeral prayers that Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed led alongside members of Al Nahyan family in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening, before the body of Sheikh Khalifa was laid to rest in Al Bateen cemetery.

On Friday evening, Supreme Council members and rulers of the UAE performed absentee funeral prayers at their respective emirates for the late Sheikh Khalifa, along with crown princes, deputy rulers, high-ranking officials and dignitaries.

Tributes have been pouring in from Arab and world leaders, acknowledging the late leader’s rich journey of serving his nation and humanity as a whole.

