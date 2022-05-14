Sheikh Khalifa passes away: UAE suspends entertainment activities with immediate effect

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has announced an official mourning period of 40 days

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 14 May 2022, 1:12 PM Last updated: Sat 14 May 2022, 1:17 PM

Several cultural events and entertainment activities across the UAE have been cancelled or postponed following the death of the nation's leader Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has announced an official mourning period of 40 days, during which flags will fly at half-mast. All federal and local government departments, ministries, and private firms will suspend operations for three days.

Abu Dhabi Cultural Summit

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has postponed the fifth edition of the Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2022, which was scheduled to be held next week. New dates will be announced later.

Dubai Comedy Show

The Dubai Comedy show which is scheduled to run from May 12 to 22 has postponed its shows for the next three days. This includes performance by Indian comic Vir Das, Comedy Bizarre and The Laughter Factory.

Dubai Opera

The Dubai Opera has suspended all shows from May 13 to 16.

Break the Block

Break The Block, Dubai’s first street food block party, celebrating the city’s counter-culture through food, music and art, was scheduled to take place on May 13 and 14 has been postponed to a later date.

Dubai Economy and Tourism

The Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) has issued a circular announcing a halt on all entertainment that features musical performances and dance until Tuesday, May 17.

UAE Pro League

The UAE Pro League has postponed fixtures of the Adnoc Pro League and the U-21 Pro League for three days.

Naatak ‘22

The Hindi full length comedy play which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 15 has been postponed until further notice.

Sharjah House of Wisdom

The Sharjah House of Wisdom has suspended all activities until further notice.

Sharjah Reading Festival

The Sharjah Reading Festival will go ahead with book sales and exhibitions. However, all cultural activities and events associated with the festival has been suspended and will resume on Tuesday, May 17.

Organisers of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, scheduled to run from May 23 to 29, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, are yet to announce whether it will go ahead or not. Similarly, it is yet to be announced whether the International Indian Academy Award (IIFA) which was due to take place at Etihad Arena on May 21 will go according to plan.