French President Macron to visit UAE to mourn death of Sheikh Khalifa

They noted the merits of the late UAE leader, as well as his role in serving his nation and humanity at large
Sheikh Khalifa8 hours ago
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a trip to the United Arab Emirates to mourn the death of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and display his support for the ruling family.
Macron will travel to the UAE on Sunday, his administration said in a statement, to pay tribute to Sheikh Khalifa, who died on Friday, and "express his support to his brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the rest of the family, and the entire Emirati people".
Sheikh Khalifa, UAE president since 2004, was buried and funeral prayers were held on Friday. Major oil producer UAE is seen by France as a strategic partner in the region, and business ties, which include the delivery of military equipment and energy infrastructure, have been reinforced under Macron's first presidential term.
During a high-profile visit to Dubai in November, Macron displayed a good relationship with Sheikh Mohamed, who on Saturday was elected as President of the UAE. Business delegations from both states signed a series of major deals.
ALSO READ:
The UAE ordered 80 of Dassault Aviation's Rafale fighter jets and 12 military helicopters through an arms contract worth 17 billion euros ($19.20 billion), which the French say will secure thousands of local jobs.
French energy giants TotalEnergies and Engie also won billion-euro deals. Paris has a permanent military base in the Emirati capital.
They noted the merits of the late UAE leader, as well as his role in serving his nation and humanity at large
Sheikh Khalifa8 hours ago
UAE President had launched several initiatives and decisions to improve quality of life
Sheikh Khalifa13 hours ago
Citizens pay tribute to the late UAE President
Sheikh Khalifa15 hours ago
UAE President passed away at the age of 73 on Friday
Sheikh Khalifa16 hours ago
Leaders, dignitaries gather to pay last respects
Sheikh Khalifa16 hours ago
Officials and delegates pay emotional tributes to late president
Sheikh Khalifa16 hours ago
Prayers were also held across mosques in the UAE
Sheikh Khalifa17 hours ago
The UAE President passed away on Friday, May 13
Sheikh Khalifa18 hours ago