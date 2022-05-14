UAE: All parks to be closed in Sharjah during mourning period

The Sharjah City Municipality announced on Saturday that all parks would be closed for three days.

According to an official social media post, all public and neighbourhood parks in the city will be closed from May 14 to May 16.

They will be open to the public again on Tuesday, May 17.

The decision coincides with the suspension of work in ministries, federal and local departments and the private sector in mourning for the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The municipality had earlier announced that the public parking in the city would be free from May 14 to May 16.