UAE-Egypt start another 50 years of deep-rooted relations, says Sheikh Mohammed

Vice-President makes statement as major celebrations kick off in Cairo

File photo

By WAM Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 10:23 PM

The UAE and Egypt will begin another 50 years of solid and deep-rooted relations, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, the UAE Vice-President said on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the ties between the nations.

"The UAE, today, is celebrating, in Egypt, the 50th anniversary of their close, deep-rooted and advanced relations. We are at the start of another 50 years under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President El-Sisi," said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as he lauded the close ties between the nations.

Sheikh Mohammed made this statement as the celebrations of the establishment of Emirati-Egyptian relations kicked-off in Cairo, Egypt.

The upcoming period will witness further cooperation between the two countries in all areas, he added, noting that they have a forward-looking vision and the determination to continue the development process.

Titled, Egypt and the UAE… One Heart, the3-day event, being held from October 26-28, will be attended by ministers and officials from the UAE and Egypt, and around 1,800 Emirati and Egyptian personalities, including politicians, senior officials, businessmen, intellectuals, innovators, media professionals and public figures.

New horizons of bilateral cooperation

The event's agenda consists of a number of forums and sessions. The first day, featuring the Economic Forum, will focus on economic and investment cooperation between both nations, in addition to reviewing prominent projects and investment opportunities in strategic sectors.

A special session focused on Egypt's preparations to host the 2022 UN climate conference (COP27), and how can Egypt and the UAE - as a host of COP28 - take advantages of opportunities available in this regards.

The second session titled, Why Egypt and UAE are Favourable Investment Destinations in the Region, elaborated on efforts and achievements made by the UAE-Egypt Business Council since it was founded in 2020. Successful Egyptian business stories in the UAE were also reviewed.

Another session dealt with Egypt's efforts to establish itself as a major land, sea and air transport hub.

