UAE-Egypt kick off celebrations to mark 50th anniversary of relations

Three-day event to include economic, cultural forum and a concert

By Web Desk Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 9:44 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 9:57 PM

The 'Egypt and UAE… One heart' celebrations, organised by the UAE Government Media Office in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, kicked off on Wednesday.

The major event aims to mark the 50th anniversary of the UAE-Egypt relations.

The three-day celebrations includes an economic and cultural forum, and a concert. The events will be attended by ministers and officials from both countries.

