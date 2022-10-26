50 years of UAE-Egypt relations: Sheikh Mohamed vows to continue working with President El Sisi on strengthening ties

Officials have also asked residents to always get off their vehicle at pedestrian crossings
In honour of the 50th anniversary of UAE-Egypt relations, The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a statement expressing his pride at the strength of the longstanding bilateral ties.
"We are very proud to celebrate 50 years of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Egypt", the UAE President tweeted. "Together with my brother, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, we continue to strengthen and build upon these longstanding ties for the long-term benefit of our people and the region."
Celebrations for the 'Egypt and UAE… One heart' event, organised by the UAE Government Media Office in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, kicked off today.
The major event, spanning three days, aims to mark the 50th anniversary of UAE-Egypt relations. Celebrations include an economic and cultural forum and a concert, and will be attended by ministers and officials from the UAE and Egypt.
