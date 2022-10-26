Celebrations marking 50 years of UAE-Egypt ties kick off in Cairo

Three-day festivities include cultural forum, concert

By WAM Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 2:16 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 2:24 PM

The 'Egypt and UAE… One heart' celebrations, organised by the UAE Government Media Office in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, kicked off today.

The major event aims to mark the 50th anniversary of UAE-Egypt relations.

The three-day celebrations include an economic and cultural forum and a concert and will be attended by ministers and officials from the UAE and Egypt.

