Published: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 1:18 PM

Arkan Mohamed Safwat Gahramy, a top-rated creative director and AI expert, has emerged as a leading designer known for breaking creative boundaries and making a name for himself in the artificial intelligence (AI) scene. He was born in Giza, Egypt, on January 14, 1994, and began his career in design in 2011. His journey began with a solid educational foundation that blended global perspectives with creative expertise.

Gahramy earned a bachelor's degree in arts & design graphics and media arts from Bedfordshire University in England, then further honed his skills at MSA University in Egypt. This unique dual educational background has significantly shaped his creative vision, allowing him to approach his work from a global perspective.

Gahramy's creative journey is studded with accolades, having earned recognition from prestigious platforms such as Ads of the World and Packaging of the World. These honors reflect his innovative approach to design and his ability to create captivating materials that resonate deeply with audiences. His career is defined by versatility and a readiness to embrace emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, to create groundbreaking and compelling work.

With over seven years of experience in branding and social media, and three years in motion graphics and editing, Arkan's expertise spans a wide range of creative domains. His skill set includes video mapping, directing video ads, editing, and motion graphics, making him a sought-after creative force. His seamless integration of technology with creativity ensures that his work is not only visually stunning but also strategically impactful.

For Gahramy, the creative process is inherently collaborative. "At the end of the day, it's all about collaboration with firms and personalities on a global scale," he explains. His work reflects a truly global perspective, as he has partnered with renowned companies across diverse cultures and countries. Arkan's passion for pushing boundaries is evident in every project he undertakes, creating designs that are visually striking, tell compelling stories, provoke emotions, and leave a lasting impact.

Many people who are skeptical about artificial intelligence believe it could take their jobs and place at work, but Arkan's opinion is the opposite. "Those who do not use artificial intelligence will fall behind in my work and design," he says, emphasising the importance of embracing technology for progress and creativity.

Three years ago, Gahramy made Dubai his home, recognising it as a center for creativity on a global scale. Since then, he has had the opportunity to work with international companies on significant projects like COP28, among many others. Dubai's dynamic and diverse environment has allowed him to collaborate on countless projects, and he expresses particular enthusiasm for his work at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

"Dubai is the hub for creativity in the world," Arkan remarks. "The Emirates and the city of Dubai are a beacon for creative people, providing a platform to innovate and collaborate." His presence in Dubai has further fueled his creative endeavours, offering opportunities to work on large-scale, impactful projects with a global reach.

Gahramy continues to lead the charge in the creative and AI landscapes, setting new standards and inspiring others to think beyond conventional boundaries. "My goal is to achieve more successes and participate in international forums and world awards," he states, indicating his ambition to make a broader impact on a global scale.

His journey is a testament to the power of creativity, technology, and global collaboration, and it's clear that his story is far from over.

