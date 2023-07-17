UAE: Dubai's biggest indoor market for fresh fruits, vegetables opens

One of Dubai Municipality’s key projects, Bloom Market aims to provide access to fresh products directly from the source

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 2:40 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 2:49 PM

Dubai residents can now shop for the freshest fruits and vegetables at a brand-new indoor market inaugurated by Dubai Municipality (DM).

Spread over an area of more than 66,000 square meters, the Bloom market is one of the biggest indoor markets in the region and is located in the Dubai Fruit and Vegetable Market in Al Aweer.

“Bloom Market is one of Dubai Municipality’s key projects, which aims to provide access to fresh products directly from the source, especially since the market will have exclusively imported fruits that are not found in other markets, to establish itself as a distinctive shopping hub,” said Mohammed Faraidooni, Director of Markets at Dubai Municipality.

In addition to imported items, it will also bring fresh produce from local farms to consumers.

“The market will complete the current fruits and vegetables market,” he added. “It will not compete with the current market and vendors. The uniqueness about this market is that it will serve both business to consumers, as well as business to business customers.”

He further added that the prices in the market are extremely competitive as compared to retail places. “When you come here, unlike retail supermarkets you get a better rate as you are buying from the source directly,” he said. “The price will be more competitive.”

He also said that the Bloom market prices will be comparable to the outdoor market in Al Aweer. “We have asked traders to maintain their prices similar to the outside market so as to attract more customers,” he said.

The market will also have a section for organic products at competitive prices.

Exciting Developments

It has also been revealed that there are several other projects in the pipeline for DM regarding the fruits and vegetable market. One among them is a delivery service. “We are thinking as Dubai Municipality to create an app to do delivery from this market to customers,” he said.

There are also plans afoot to develop the fruits and vegetable market further. “We have hired an international consultant who is studying the development and expansion of the current market,” said Faraidooni. “This market will get bigger. We will expand it to include dates, eggs and poultry. We will expand the variety of items here.”

Since its inauguration in 2003, the Dubai Fruits and Vegetable market has undergone several expansions, with a number of new facilities being added.

High demand

According to Faraidooni, the municipality received a lot of interest from vendors for the Bloom market and the leasable area on the first floor has been sold out completely. “We have traders who have arrived new in the UAE,” he said. “We also have traders who have shops outside and have opened branches inside the market. Currently, we are at almost 100% occupancy. Some of the traders are still moving in.”

The market has a leasable first floor which will house three restaurants among other facilities. Additionally there is a basement car parking area of 470 spaces and 200+ parking areas for trucks. There are also 760 kiosks present.

