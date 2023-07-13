Dubai entities team up for mega project that will map out drone routes, landing locations

The agreement also includes sharing databases, geographical digital information, and 3D charts, which indicate the planning standards for low-altitude airspace in Dubai Silicon Oasis

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 3:25 PM

Dubai has inked a new partnership that will support its mega project to organise routes and map out drone-landing locations.

The Dubai Municipality signed a memorandum of understanding with the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones (DIEZ) Authority as part of the Dubai Horizons System — a project that seeks to create a streamlined plan and infrastructure for the development of new drone technologies.

The new MoU will help the emirate achieve the objectives laid out in Dubai Horizons, including planning routes for drones, airport locations, and low-altitude airspace landing locations.

"The aim is to provide the necessary facilities and support for Dubai's future plans in aviation and other sectors," said engineer Muammar Al Katheeri, chief officer for engineering and sustainability at DIEZ.

"This endeavour seeks to strengthen the investment environment of Dubai, consolidating its reputation as a global role model"

Engineer Mariam Al Muhairi, acting CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: "The MoU further supports the strategic cooperation and exchange of experiences and knowledge in the various fields of work of Dubai Municipality and ‘DIEZ’, and benefits from the joint services provided that enhance the Municipality’s efforts in adopting and supporting leading solutions in geographic information systems.”

The agreement also includes sharing databases, geographical digital information, and 3D charts, which indicate the planning standards for low-altitude airspace in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Both parties will also exchange data and digital information related to route planning for drones and the locations of landing in low-altitude airspace.

Under this MoU, the entities will provide the infrastructure of servers and geographic databases which are required to store the data and 3D charts and publish them on the appropriate systems.

Consulting services on Geographic Information Systems (GIS) will also be offered. Additionally, they will also outline the communication mechanisms and define necessary contacts to handle requests, as well as emergency situations and escalating communications.

The MoU further stipulates that DIEZ is also committed to supporting Dubai Municipality in this project, including assistance with the mechanisms for implementing the pilot phase related to planning drone routes and low-altitude airspace landing locations. It also entails organising specialised workshops in the region relating to the planning standards, and the provision of engineering and planning legislation that has been approved by the Civil Aviation Authority, in addition to coordinating with the Municipality in low-altitude airspace planning, by ensuring compatibility and harmony with its future urban plans.

