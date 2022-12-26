Look: How Dubai uses hundreds of drones to light up night sky over the years

From Dubai rulers to a hand tracing Arabic calligraphy in sky, residents and tourists alike have been wowed by intricate designs in the sky

Dubai always goes all out when it comes to celebrating events and festivals. The city's residents and tourists alike have been wowed by intricate designs in the form of drone shows multiple times.

Here are some beautiful moments in Dubai, marked by showstopping motifs in the sky:

1. Dubai Shopping Festival 2022

The Dubai Media Office recently shared photos of a drone show held to mark the Dubai Shopping Festival.

The design shows a hand holding a pen and writing the word 'Dubai' in beautiful Arabic calligraphy.

The end result is the word Dubai, glittering over the city's iconic skyline. The whole show involved 500 drones.

The Dubai Shopping Festival this year features drone shows that are available to watch for 46 days.

The longest-running drone show in the region, DSF Drones Light, started on December 15 and will continue till January 29, 2023, in two locations.

The show is a display of 3D drones, synchronised to create a unique choreography set to specially composed music.

2. AVA at Palm Jumeirah

A drone show was used to reveal the design of a luxury real estate development called AVA at Palm Jumeirah back in March 2022.

A video shows 500 drones moving and lighting up in intricate patterns to create an image of the project 120 metres above the ground.

3. Sheikh Zayed Festival 2021

Drone shows displaying the UAE's leaders and fireworks lit up the skies in Al Wathba on the opening day of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in November 2021.

Hundreds of LED-equipped drones formed a portrait of a falcon and the logo of the Festival.

This year's edition of the festival will also feature spectacular drone shows.

4. UAE leaders

A stunning tribute was paid to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away in 2021. Hundreds of drones lit up the night sky depicting the late Deputy Ruler of Dubai, who was the world's longest serving finance minister.

A total of 300 drones were used in a 10-minute show, which broke a record in 2019, and were programmed to draw portraits of the UAE's leaders including His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The drones wrote a message in Arabic that read: 'Thank you, Sheikh Mohammed'.

