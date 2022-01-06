UAE: Does vehicle insurance cover rain-related car damage?

Patel was the former vice-president of marketing, Khaleej Times
Individual car owners who have purchased comprehensive insurance policies can claim damages caused by the rains in the UAE.
The insurance industry executives in the country said third-party insurance policies do not cover rain-related car damages. They asked motorists to go through the policies before purchasing the insurance cover.
Anas Mistareehi, chief operating officer at Al Wathba National Insurance Co., said rain-related claims are usually covered as per the Unified Motor Insurance Policy issued and effective as of 2017.
He stated that unless the authorities declare the situation a natural disaster, the claim is covered according to the type of insurance the motorist selects.
“Comprehensive car insurance helps cover rain-related damage to your vehicle, depending on the cause. Comprehensive motor insurance is generally optional, although we suggest you opt for the coverage for a wider range of benefits and numerous coverage inclusions. Third-party liability car insurance does not provide any sort of coverage against natural calamities such as rain-related damages,” said Mistareehi.
The UAE records an average of 100 mm of precipitation every year. As a result of heavy rains witnessed in the UAE over the past week, many vehicles were damaged or submerged in the basement parking lot.
Vinisha Khiara, operations manager, Al Sayegh Insurance Brokers LLC, said a comprehensive motor insurance policy would generally cover damage to the vehicle due to rain or flooding unless specifically excluded in the policy.
“Vehicle owners must check the exclusions under the policy before purchasing the insurance cover. They must check if rain damage, flood-related damage, water damages, natural calamities/natural disaster is not stated under the exclusions,” she said rain is generally considered an unexpected or unforeseen event.
She pointed out that rain-related damages or any kind of material damage to the own vehicle are not covered under the Third Party Liability car insurance as such policy covers death or bodily injury to any third party/person and damages to third party property arising out of the use of the vehicle.
Khiara stated that some insurance providers do cover rain-related damages for commercial vehicles, therefore, the vehicle owner must check the exclusions before purchasing the cover. “They must request the insurance company/broker for including natural calamities extension under the policy.”
Anas Mistareehi said that if the coverage is comprehensive, losses should also extend to adverse weather events for commercial vehicles. However, he advised car owners should read through their policies carefully.
“By opting for comprehensive car insurance from trusted insurers, you can guarantee your safety and your vehicle during unexpected rainfall,” he added.
