UAE rains: Municipality deploys 145 tankers to deal with waterlogging

The authority had earlier cleaned rainwater drainage holes to drain the accumulated rainwater

By Web Desk Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 9:04 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 9:12 PM

Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has deployed its rain emergency teams to deal with the rainwater accumulations in different parts of the emirate of Sharjah. The SCM deployed 95 tankers of its own and also used 50 private tankers. It has used 125 suction pumps for withdrawing water accumulations. Around 200 tankers were put on standby to deal with any additional water accumulations.

The SCM had earlier cleaned the rainwater drainage holes in different parts of Sharjah to drain the rainwater.

The emergency teams work according to the prior plans developed by the municipality in preparation for the rainy season.

The teams deal with all reports received via the SCM Call Center on 993 round the clock.

