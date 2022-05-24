UAE: Dh6 million grant allocated to purchase books

As per an agreement signed between MBRGI and WEF, Dubai will be the international headquarters for the annual meeting of the Food Innovation Hubs
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued directives to allocate a Dh6 million grant to purchase books from the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF).
It launched its 31st edition yesterday (Monday, May 23).
The purchased books and materials will be distributed to school libraries across the UAE to support the publishing and education sectors by enriching libraries with useful reference works, supporting students of all levels to pursue knowledge and education.
His Excellency Dr Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), said: “This generous grant from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed offers a strong foundation to continue our efforts to keep the local and Arab publishing market globally competitive.
“It will also play an effective role in advancing knowledge and culture in the UAE, providing students with a wide variety of books and reference materials from the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. Through this, the next generation’s increased accessibility to content will inspire their enthusiasm for knowledge and learning, while enhancing their imagination, innovation and creativity.”
