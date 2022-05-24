UAE: Gamified platform to promote reading among students

Interactive experiences to encourage a generation of passionate readers

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 12:11 PM Last updated: Tue 24 May 2022, 1:02 PM

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has gone an extra mile in its effort to encourage reading among students in this digital age.

ADEK’s vibrant and colourful stand at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) is split into several genres of books: adventure, poetry, mystery and fantasy – all brought closer to the students through interactive displays, challenges and games.

“We are focusing this year on bringing books closer to our students, through gamified, interactive experiences to foster a culture of reading and encourage a generation of passionate readers. There are exciting challenges and competition with prizes to be won but they can be only solved through reading. This will ultimately change students’ perspective about reading,” Dana Alyazeedi, Event Experience Manager, ADEK, told Khaleej Times.

So, for instance in the mystery section, students need to crack a high-profile murder case. They need to find clues, read details about the suspects, and use reasoning and analytical skills to identify the culprit. Those who win will have their names entered into a grand draw of prizes.

Similarly, in the adventure zone, students will have an immersive experience, the fantasy section has a quiz contest, and they will also get to reimagine poetry by reciting verses in their own way.

“The more sections they solve, the higher the number of chances they have to win prizes. A student who solves all four sections will have four numbers in the draw,” Alyazeedi said.

The primary focus is on students between Grades 7 and 10 as the education regulator aims to help pupils connect with the genre they would enjoy the most.

“International studies have shown that students who read for 20 minutes a day are exposed to more than 2 million words a year and score 90 per cent or higher in their tests,” Alyazeedi added.

ADEK will be hosting students from several schools over the next few days of the Fair.

ADEK’s participation comes in line with its strategy to foster a culture of reading among youth and build a generation of passionate readers.

Throughout the Month of Reading last March, ADEK organised the ‘Abu Dhabi Reads’ programme, which included a series of pop-ups at key locations in Abu Dhabi and promoted a reading culture among more than 30,000 visitors.

