Sharjah: Children's reading festival welcomes more than 100,000 visitors

It also organised the first booksellers conference in the world

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 5:39 PM

The Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF) welcomed more than 112,350 visitors of all age groups and backgrounds.

Offering more than 1,900 events, the SCRF concluded after 12 days.

The festival also organised the first booksellers conference in the world. It brought together more than 385 booksellers, retailers, and distributors from 56 countries.

The festival hosted 43 Emirati, Arab, and international guests from 21 countries. This included Kyle Balda, American animator and film director, who co-directed children’s movies like Minions, and Mohamed Henedi, a leading light of Egyptian cinema also renowned for his literary works for children, and other guests from the UAE, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Tunisia, Bahrain, UK, USA, France, Australia, Russia, Canada, and others.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said: “The monumental task of raising new generations who truly understand and appreciate the role of books and knowledge in empowering them to lead their country into the future is a continuous process, which does not end. And we believe that this process is at the heart of meaningful and sustainable national development”.

During the 12-day festival, SCRF hosted the 10th edition of the Sharjah Children's Book Illustration Exhibition, where 23 workshops took place with the participation of 296 artists and illustrators from 48 countries. The artists include 77 from Arab nations and 219 from around the world.

