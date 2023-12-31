UAE: Dh20 million won by two participants in Mahzooz draw

Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 2:26 PM

Two new winners have become millionaires in Mahzooz's latest draws - which are also the final one this year. This brings the total number of winners who joined the Mahzooz millionaires club to 66.

The same draws awarded Dh1,295,000 to 100 guaranteed raffle prize winners.

A total of Dh24,052,185 was distributed to 236,979 winners as follows:

· 1st prize: Two winners matched 5 of 5 numbers and shared the top prize of Dh20 million, taking home Dh10 million each.

· 2nd prize: 119 participants matched 4 of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh1,260 each.

· 3rd prize: 3,627 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh41 each.

· 4th prize: 43,051 winners matched 2 out of 5 numbers and earned Dh35 each

· 5th prize: 190,080 winners matched 1 out of 5 numbers and earned Dh5 each

· Raffle Prizes: 100 guaranteed winners received prizes ranging from Dh4,500 to Dh100,000.

