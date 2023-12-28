UAE: What would you do if you win Dh200 million? Residents share grand dreams

dirham, UAE currency, Dubai, UAE, exchange house, fine, violating, transport, law, dh352000, abu dhabi

Published: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 5:26 PM

The Emirates Draw recently announced its grandest cash prize ever — Dh200 million. This remarkable sum has captured the imagination and aspirations of people from diverse backgrounds.

The prize can be won in the draw's Mega7 category, and participants can join until 8.30pm on December 31. To get the jackpot, one has to match all the seven numbers that will be drawn on Sunday.

This begs the question: What would you do if you hit this amount of money? Khaleej Times spoke to three individuals with different perspectives to learn what they would do if fortune smiled upon them and they won this life-altering amount.

Mohamed Altamimi, a 33-year-old Emirati working in the offshore fields, is no stranger to the Emirates Draw. In fact, he participates in not only the Emirates Draw but also other lotteries such as Mahzooz and Idealz, setting aside Dh200 every month for his chance at a life-altering win. Mohamed candidly acknowledges the knowledge that the odds may not be in his favour, yet he admits that hope keeps him engaged in these games of chance.

If he were to win the staggering Dh200 million, Mohamed's priorities would be to settle his debts and those of his family. Once the burden of financial obligations is lifted, he envisions investing in real estate, which would provide a long-term foundation for a secure future.

Khattab Jubara, a 28-year-old senior content writer from Abu Dhabi, confesses that he has never participated in the Emirates Draw.

However, if given the opportunity, he shares his noble ambition of establishing a charity focused on providing educational opportunities for young people. Recognising education's transformative power, Khattab firmly believes it holds the solution to many global challenges and is integral to building prosperous nations. Despite the allure of a massive windfall, he emphasises that he would not give up his fulfilling job.

Maddie Ndawula, a 32-year-old resident of Dubai, envisions utilising the funds to invest in farming, particularly by purchasing cows to start a milk-selling business. This venture would not only provide him with a sustainable source of income but also contribute to his financial stability.

Maddie Ndawula

Additionally, Maddie expresses his heartfelt desire to donate a portion of his winnings to support impoverished communities in Africa. His commitment to helping others highlights the importance of compassion and making a positive impact.

Contrary to common perception that raffle winners would give up their jobs to lead a comfortable, retired lives, for these residents, the windfall would ignite entrepreneurial dreams and generosity. In fact, many raffle millionaires Khaleej Times interviewed in the past have said that they have invested their wins, while maintaining their old lifestyle and jobs.

