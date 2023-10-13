UAE denies media allegations about arrival of US military aircraft at Al Dhafra Air Base

UAE: Sheikh Mohamed, US President Biden discuss Middle East situation, efforts to contain increasing violence
Both leaders noted the need to work to widen political prospects to achieve peace, stability, and security in the region
The UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) has denied the allegations circulated by some international media about the arrival of US military aircraft at Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE to provide support to Israel.
In a statement, the Ministry confirmed that these allegations are baseless, as arrivals of US aircraft at the Al Dhafra base have been taking place for several months according to pre-determined timetables within the framework of the military cooperation between the UAE and the United States of America.
This is not at all related to the developments currently taking place in the region.
ALSO READ:
Both leaders noted the need to work to widen political prospects to achieve peace, stability, and security in the region
X-ray images showed the pin lodged in toddler's liver; saved after critical surgery
Dubai Ride registrations are now open for participants of all fitness levels
They are characterised by attractive designs, fitted with alarms, firefighting, remote monitoring systems, and dedicated bike racks
Several esteemed guests — including a Nobel Prize winner, Bollywood actress and American astronaut — will headline event
High-quality products that adhere to all safety standards are sold at affordable rates at these markets
Two other lucky winners drive away luxury vehicles
The naval military demonstration will take place on November 5 at Yas Island — and is not to be missed