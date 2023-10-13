UAE denies media allegations about arrival of US military aircraft at Al Dhafra Air Base

The allegations by some international media outlets falsely insinuate UAE of providing support to Israel

By Wam Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 7:12 AM

The UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) has denied the allegations circulated by some international media about the arrival of US military aircraft at Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE to provide support to Israel.

In a statement, the Ministry confirmed that these allegations are baseless, as arrivals of US aircraft at the Al Dhafra base have been taking place for several months according to pre-determined timetables within the framework of the military cooperation between the UAE and the United States of America.

This is not at all related to the developments currently taking place in the region.

