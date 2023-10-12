Israel-Palestine conflict: Emirates suspends all flights to Tel Aviv until October 20

Goal is to double bilateral non-oil trade to reach $1.5 billion annually during next five years
Dubai-based Emirates Airline has announced that it is suspending all flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 20. The airline’s last flight operation will be EK932 departing Tel Aviv to Dubai on October 12.
“We are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are in close contact with the relevant authorities. The safety of our customers, crew and stakeholders is our number one priority.
"Customers with onward connections to Tel Aviv will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice,” the carrier said.
Those affected by the suspension should contact their booking agents for “alternatives, refunds, cancellations or for rebooking their flight itineraries”.
“Change and cancellation charges will be waived for tickets issued on/before October 11, for travel until November 30.”
ALSO READ:
Goal is to double bilateral non-oil trade to reach $1.5 billion annually during next five years
'The global economy is limping along, not sprinting,' says Fund
It is likely to result in a lower cost of borrowing for Indian companies
The rate of growth of the private sector economy accelerated for the first time in three months
Company said its price hikes reflect the higher cost of ingredients like cooking oil
Regulation ensures that personal data is handled responsibly and securely
Energy major seeks opportunities in renewables, LNG and others
Benchmark oil contracts Brent and WTI soar more than 5% before easing