Israel-Palestine conflict: Emirates suspends all flights to Tel Aviv until October 20

The airline will operate its last service from UAE to Israel today

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 2:23 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 2:29 PM

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has announced that it is suspending all flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 20. The airline’s last flight operation will be EK932 departing Tel Aviv to Dubai on October 12.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are in close contact with the relevant authorities. The safety of our customers, crew and stakeholders is our number one priority.

"Customers with onward connections to Tel Aviv will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice,” the carrier said.

Those affected by the suspension should contact their booking agents for “alternatives, refunds, cancellations or for rebooking their flight itineraries”.

“Change and cancellation charges will be waived for tickets issued on/before October 11, for travel until November 30.”

ALSO READ: