UAE: Sheikh Mohamed, US President Biden discuss Middle East situation, efforts to contain increasing violence

Both leaders noted the need to work to widen political prospects to achieve peace, stability, and security in the region

WAM / Reuters file photos

By WAM Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 7:37 AM Last updated: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 7:39 AM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and US President Joe Biden held a phone call today to discuss regional developments and efforts to contain the current situation in light of increasing violence and escalation, which gravely threaten regional security and stability.

The two sides emphasised the critical need to prioritise the protection of civilians and open safe corridors to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid. They also discussed the importance of coordination among regional and international parties in calling for restraint and immediate de-escalation. In this regard, both leaders noted the need to work to widen political prospects to achieve peace, stability, and security in the Middle East.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Biden also reviewed the close strategic partnership and friendship between the UAE and US, as well as opportunities to further develop ties in various fields.

