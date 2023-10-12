No Israeli, Palestinian flags allowed at Wembley for England games against Australia, Italy

The 21-year-old Spaniard makes history as the youngest winner of an International Series event with Singapore triumph
Flags and shirts showing support for victims of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will not be allowed for England's games against Australia and Italy at Wembley, the FA said on Thursday.
England host Australia in a friendly on Friday before taking on Italy in a European Championship qualifier on Tuesday.
"On Friday evening, we will remember the innocent victims of the devastating events in Israel and Palestine," the FA said in a statement.
"We will only permit flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality for the competing nations inside Wembley Stadium for the upcoming matches against Australia and Italy."
England and Australia players will wear black armbands, the FA added, and there will be a period of silence before kick off.
The 21-year-old Spaniard makes history as the youngest winner of an International Series event with Singapore triumph
Rani Bernardo was awarded the Best Gladiator of 2023 at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai
New points table rewarding players who perform in more difficult tournaments
The Spaniard’s 54-hole score is the lowest of the season on the Asian Tour
Close contests in most divisions at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club event
The all-new global T20 tournament will feature retired and non-contracted players from England, India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies and South Africa
Nation's overall jiu-jitsu medal count now stands at an impressive 10 medals, including 4 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze
Batter makes history by smashing the fastest World Cup century before Mendis (76), Asalanka (79) and Shanaka (68) fight-back in vain with rapid fifties