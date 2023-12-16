UAE declares 3-day mourning period over death of Kuwait's Emir

File photo

Published: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 3:12 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 3:16 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday declared a three-day national mourning period over the death of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed ordered that flags be flown at half-mast starting today at all government departments within the country, as well as the UAE's embassies and diplomatic missions abroad, according to an advisory on state news agency Wam.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his condolences in a tweet.

