UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi king on passing of Prince Bandar bin Abdullah's mother

Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 1:18 PM Last updated: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 1:19 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of the mother of Prince Bandar bin Abdullah bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.

