UAE condemns two terror attacks in Afghanistan

UAE1 day ago
The UAE has strongly condemned the two terror attacks in Afghanistan, one of which targeted a mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, in which a number of civilians were killed and injured.
In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that “the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability in contravention of all humanitarian values and principles.”
MoFAIC expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the people of Afghanistan, the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all of the injured.
