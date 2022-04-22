UAE condemns two terror attacks in Afghanistan

Country expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of victims

By Wam Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 1:34 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the two terror attacks in Afghanistan, one of which targeted a mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, in which a number of civilians were killed and injured.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that “the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability in contravention of all humanitarian values and principles.”

ALSO READ:

MoFAIC expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the people of Afghanistan, the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all of the injured.