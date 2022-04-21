Daesh claims responsibility for deadly Afghan mosque bombing

More than 170 people have been injured since the clashes began on Friday
The Daesh group claimed responsibility for an attack on a Shia mosque on Thursday that killed at least 10 people in Mazar-i-Sharif, northern Afghanistan.
“The soldiers of the caliphate managed to get a booby-trapped bag” inside the mosque, detonating it from afar after it was packed with worshippers, the group said in a statement.
The attack also wounded 15 people, according to an Afghan official.
