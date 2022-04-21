UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Daesh claims responsibility for deadly Afghan mosque bombing

The attack killed at least 10 people in Mazar-i-Sharif

AFP
AFP

By AFP

Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 4:25 PM

The Daesh group claimed responsibility for an attack on a Shia mosque on Thursday that killed at least 10 people in Mazar-i-Sharif, northern Afghanistan.

“The soldiers of the caliphate managed to get a booby-trapped bag” inside the mosque, detonating it from afar after it was packed with worshippers, the group said in a statement.

The attack also wounded 15 people, according to an Afghan official.

ALSO READ:


More news from MENA