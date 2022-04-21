Israeli air strikes in Gaza after rocket attack

The accident occurred when the group was returning from a Ramadan meal
MENA4 days ago
Israel carried out air strikes in central Gaza before dawn on Thursday after a rocket launched from the Palestinian territory landed in Israel, Hamas officials and Israeli military sources said.
Two training camps used by Hamas, the militant group that rules the blockaded enclave, and no casualties were reported, witnesses said.
Israeli war planes struck a security post and part of an underground site used to produce rocket engines, the Israeli military said in a statement.
Earlier, a rocket fired from Gaza struck southern Israel, causing slight damage to a house but no injuries, police said. No faction claimed responsibility for what is the second such attack in days.
An upsurge of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict. Since March, Israeli forces have killed at least 29 Palestinians in West Bank raids, and a series of deadly Arab street attacks have killed 14 people in Israel.
In a statement, Hamas said Israel's bombing will only encourage Palestinians to "resist the occupation and step up their support for Jerusalem and its people".
Confrontations in Jerusalem's Old City - particularly at Al Aqsa mosque compound, known to Jews as Temple Mount - pose the risk of a relapse into a broader conflagration like last year's 11-day Israel-Gaza war, in which more than 250 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 people in Israel were killed.
Tensions this year have been heightened in part by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coinciding with the Jewish celebration of Passover. By allowing more Jewish worshippers into the sacred compound, Palestinians say Israel is violating a centuries-old policy according to which non-Muslims may visit but not pray. Israeli leaders have said they are ensuring freedom of worship for all religions in Jerusalem.
Al Aqsa is the third holiest site in Islam and also revered by Jews as the location of two ancient temples.
ALSO READ:
Palestinians want East Jerusalem, including its Muslim, Christian and Jewish holy sites, as the capital of a future state. Israel, which annexed East Jerusalem in a move not internationally recognised after capturing the area in a 1967 war, regards all of Jerusalem as its eternal capital.
The accident occurred when the group was returning from a Ramadan meal
MENA4 days ago
The hijab is mandatory for female pupils, according to official orders
MENA4 days ago
Tensions have soared in recent weeks following a series of deadly attacks
MENA6 days ago
British foreign ministry says that his situation is complicated because the Iranians see him also as an American citizen
MENA1 week ago
The accident took place while transporting tourists between Aswan and Abu Simbel temple
MENA1 week ago
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal “are going well
MENA1 week ago
Blast demolishes a scout centre, army personnel searching through the rubble for any further casualties
MENA1 week ago
All people named were officials in ex-President Donald Trump’s administration
MENA1 week ago