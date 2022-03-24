UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target oil tankers in Red Sea

The continued threat of these attacks by the terrorist reflects their blatant disregard for the international community

By WAM Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 10:08 PM

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the terrorist Houthi militias' latest attempts to attack oil tankers in the Red Sea with two booby-trapped boats, which have been intercepted by the Arab Coalition.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE said that the continued threat of these attacks by the terrorist Houthi militias reflects their blatant disregard for the international community, the efforts made to end the Yemeni crisis, and all international laws and norms.

These terrorist attacks require a response to stop threats against the safety and security of civilians, the statement affirmed.

MoFAIC urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts that threaten the security of global energy supplies, international trade and navigation, as well as global economic stability. It also called on the international community to support measures taken by the Arab Coalition, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to stop the repeated terrorist Houthi militias’ attacks and threats.

The UAE also underlined that the security of the UAE and Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.