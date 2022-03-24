Houthi terror attack on Abu Dhabi: Airline helps Pakistani survivor fly home, reunite with family

The UAE's national airline offered Said Noor Khan a business class ticket, which he said was 'a royal treat'

Said Noor Khan with his children. —Supplied photo

Etihad Airways has helped a survivor of the Houthi terror attacks on Abu Dhabi to fly home and reunite with his anxious family awaiting his return to Pakistan.

Said Noor Khan, a 33-year-old driver, was among the six people injured in the attacks using missiles and drones resulting in explosions at Adnoc's petroleum tankers on January 17. Khan was badly injured and underwent surgery at a hospital and completed his rehabilitation at Burjeel Medical City.

Khaleej Times had published his story online on January 31: Pakistani expat survivor recalls 'unimaginable' day, vows to keep working in Abu Dhabi, and on the front page of February 1 edition.

Back then, he had mentioned that his family members back in Waziristan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were apprehensive and anxiously awaiting his return.

“I have a joint family of five brothers and my wife and three kids. They were all tense and shocked after the incident. The initial days were very difficult for them. Even now, they are worried about my recovery. I make daily phone calls to assure them that I am fine. They want me to return. I may go home for a few days depending on my health conditions and money in my hand,” Khan had said.

Following the publication of the news report, Etihad Airways, the national airline, offered him a business class return ticket to see his family.

Khan flew to Islamabad on Wednesday and was delighted with the care and attention he got during his journey.

“Etihad Airways made me feel so special. They picked me up from my accommodation in Mussafah. Once I was at the airport, there was a staff member accompanying me throughout. He took care of my luggage. It was a business class ticket. This was the first time I was travelling in business class, which is a very expensive one. It was a royal treat. They gave me so much love and respect. It’s beyond words to describe the experience,” Khan said over the phone from Pakistan.

“It’s heartening that the national airline offered me tickets. This has been very helpful at a time when I was wanting to visit my family but was worried about money.”

Khan is now happily spending a short break with his children and loved ones.

“They are all very happy seeing me. I will be now spending some quality time with my family before returning to Abu Dhabi onboard Etihad Airways. My entire family is very thankful to Etihad Airways,” Khan added.