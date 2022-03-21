Saudi Arabia says won't 'bear any responsibility' for oil prices as Houthi attacks affect production

The boat had departed Yemen’s main Red Sea port of Hodeidah.
Gulf1 month ago
Saudi Arabia says it won’t ‘bear any responsibility’ for oil prices as Yemen's Houthi militants attack has affected kingdom’s production.
An official source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Kingdom will not incur any responsibility for any oil shortage in the global markets, reports Saudi press agency.
The Houthi militias on Sunday launched missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia’s critical energy facilities, sparking a fire at one site and temporarily cutting oil production at another.
The attacks did not cause casualties, the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen said, but struck sites belonging to one of the world’s most important energy companies and damaged civilian vehicles and homes.
The coalition also said it destroyed a remotely piloted boat packed with explosives dispatched by the Houthis in the busy southern Red Sea.
ALSO READ:
The Kingdom stresses the importance of the international community to realise the gravity of Iran’s continuous support of equipping the Houthi militias with ballistic missiles, and advanced UAVs.
According to SPA, the rebel group targeted the Kingdom's production sites of oil, gas and refined products, resulting in serious consequences for upstream and downstream sectors affecting the production capability and it's ability to fulfil its commitments, undermining without a doubt, the security and sustainability of energy supplies to global markets.
The official source highlighted the importance of the International community undertaking its responsibility to preserve the energy supplies and stand firm against the Houthi terrorist militias, deterring their malicious attacks that represents direct threat to the security of oil supplies in these extremely sensitive circumstances witnessed by the global energy markets.
The boat had departed Yemen’s main Red Sea port of Hodeidah.
Gulf1 month ago
Selected candidates will drive bullet trains between the cities of Makkah and Madinah.
Gulf1 month ago
Yusuff Ali met with the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince on Sunday
Gulf1 month ago
UAE, Kuwait have also called on their citizens to postpone travel.
Gulf1 month ago
The injured included travellers and workers
Gulf1 month ago
The Golden Residency Visa will be renewed indefinitely
Gulf1 month ago
The two leaders attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Gulf1 month ago
Indian PM Narendra Modi revealed the development on Twitter.
Gulf1 month ago