UAE: Bodies of Indian victims killed in Houthi attack to be repatriated to Punjab

The Indian envoy to the UAE said their remains would reach Amritsar on Friday morning

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 8:50 PM

The bodies of two Indian nationals, who died in an attack by Houthi militants on Abu Dhabi this week, will be repatriated to Amritsar city, Punjab, on Friday, the Indian envoy to the UAE announced late Thursday.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir announced that the embassy completed all formalities for repatriating the bodies of the two Indians who lost their lives in the January 17 incident.

“The mortal remains to reach Amritsar tomorrow morning. Highly appreciate the fullest support extended by the government of UAE and Adnoc Group. Tied up with Punjab government for local support,” tweeted the Ambassador.

Three people - two Indians and a Pakistani - died, and six were injured - including two Pakistanis - in the attack by Yemeni rebels, who used cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones.

The body of the Pakistani national who died in the same attack was repatriated on Thursday morning, an official at the Pakistan mission said.

Officials from the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi saw the deceased's body on Thursday morning.

As a result of the attack on the civilian facilities on Monday, three Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) tankers in Musaffah were damaged. Another attack resulted in a minor fire in the construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Governments worldwide and global bodies, such as United Nations and Arab League, strongly condemned the attack on civilian facilities.

Following the incident, the Indian Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar said he had received a phone call from his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condoling the loss of Indian lives in Monday’s drone attack.

