Houthi terror attack in Abu Dhabi: Support pours in for UAE

By Web Desk Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 9:32 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 10:23 PM

Messages of support have been pouring in for the UAE after the Houthi militia’s launch of explosive-laden drones on Abu Dhabi, resulting in the explosion of three petroleum tankers and a fire near the new construction area of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The attack resulted in the death of three civilians and the injury of six others.

Many countries and organisations condemned the “cowardly terrorist attack” and expressed solidarity with the UAE.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the drone attack in Abu Dhabi that killed three people.

“Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law,” his spokesman added in comments to reporters after the attack

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack in “the strongest terms”.

The Kingdom affirmed its full support for the UAE in the face of all threats to its security and stability. The attack “reaffirms the danger of this terrorist group and its threat to security, peace, and stability in the region and the world”, the ministry said in a statement.

Bahrain’s foreign ministry said the attack violates international humanitarian laws and is a “blatant attack on the sovereignty of the UAE”.

Kuwait highlighted the danger posed by Houthis and called on the international community to help put an end to their attacks. The country said it will support any steps taken by the UAE to protect its security and stability.

The Omani Foreign Ministry has expressed solidarity with the UAE and pledged support for the measures it is taking to maintain its security and stability.

In a statement issued today, the ministry expressed its denunciation and condemnation of the attack that targeted the UAE territories.

Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attacks that targeted civilian areas in the UAE that led to fatalities and injuries.

In a statement on Monday, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered targeting civilian installations and vital facilities a terrorist act that violates all international norms and laws. The ministry expressed the condolences of Qatar to the families of the victims and its wishes of a speedy recovery for the injured and of safety and stability for the government and people of the UAE.

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf condemned the coward terrorist attack and stressed that the attack launched by the Houthi militia is a war crime that jeopardised the lives of civilians.

He also voiced GCC solidarity with the UAE and supporting it in whatever procedures it takes to defend its territories and preserve the security and safety of its citizens and residents.

The Jordanian government condemned in the strongest words the attack. Official spokesman for Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Haitham Abu Al Ful expressed his country's absolute solidarity with the UAE and support of all measures it takes to protect its citizens and residents.

The Arab Parliament strongly condemned the attack and reiterated that it represents a flagrant violation of international laws and a blatant attack on the sovereignty of the UAE.

Yemen’s foreign ministry and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation also condemned the attack.

Earlier this month, the Houthi movement hijacked a UAE-flagged cargo vessel (RWABEE) carrying hospital equipment off the western Yemeni port of Hodeidah. It was carrying equipment from a shuttered field hospital, when it was attacked.