Abu Dhabi attack: 2 Indian victims identified, bodies to be repatriated, says Embassy

Two other Indian nationals among the six injured have been discharged, the mission tweeted.

India Embassy

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 10:38 AM Last updated: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 10:41 AM

Identities of two deceased Indian nationals killed in the Abu Dhabi Houthi terror attack have been established, the Indian Embassy said on Tuesday.

“Embassy officials are in touch with their family members. The Mission is working closely with UAE authorities, including Adnoc, for early repatriation of mortal remains,” the embassy tweeted.

The mission added that out of the six injured, two are Indian nationals and were discharged from hospital. “After receiving medical treatment they were discharged yesterday night.”

A Pakistani national was also killed in the explosions in three Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) petroleum tankers in Mussafah.

Adnoc has confirmed the death of three of its employees.

Adnoc said the incident happened at 10am on Monday morning at its Mussafah Fuel Depot.

“At this time, the entire Adnoc family extends its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of our colleagues who died this morning. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to determine the exact cause and a detailed investigation has commenced,” Adnoc said in a statement.