UAE-Bangladesh's 50 years of historic ties celebrated in Dubai

Panic and fear gripped many motorists as the water level surged, and they had to make a choice- to prioritise their safety or cling to their cars
A celebration marking Bangladesh's 54th Independence and National Day, along with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and the UAE, took place at Dubai's Raffles Hotel on Wednesday.
The event was attended by diplomats, business leaders, and government officials.
The Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dubai Office, Rashid Abdullah Al Qaseer, was the guest of honour.
B M Jamal Hossain, the consul general of Bangladesh in Dubai and Northern Emirates, thanked UAE leaders for promoting friendly ties between the two nations.
In his speech, Hossain paid tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation, Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and emphasised Bangladesh's recent development under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership.
A documentary showcased Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's visit to the UAE in 1974 and his meetings with Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the historic ties between the two nations.
A cake-cutting ceremony marked the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic relations, followed by foreign guests receiving gift hampers containing products from Bangladeshi brands.
Tuesday night saw housekeeping staff dedicatedly tackling waterlogging issues, fixing electrical supplies to be able to receive students soon
Some were asking makeshift boat and kayak operators to transport them as it was quite a challenge to walk through fully submerged footpaths and roads
He has also directed that support be provided to all families affected by the severe weather conditions
The UAE authority said that it 'reiterates the importance of taking precautions in outdoor work environments where it is difficult to suspend operations'
In the video, the man can be seen scaling the roof of an SUV and smashing its glass roof
This directive has been issued after taking the current country-wide circumstances into account
The authority added that only jobs that require people to be physically present will be required to come for work