UAE announces $10 billion Turkey investment fund

Close to 10,000 bicycles seized in 10 months for different traffic violations
UAE1 day ago
The UAE on Wednesday announced a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey, the Emirates News Agency (Wam) reported.
The announcement came as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday, opening a new chapter in relations between the two countries.
Erdogan greeted Sheikh Mohammed on the ceremonial blue carpet at the presidential palace in Ankara before they went into talks.
The meeting was followed by a signing ceremony for several agreements. A formal dinner was planned later at the palace.
The groundwork was laid for a new chapter in relations with a visit in August by a UAE delegation, as well as a phone call between Erdogan and Sheikh Mohammed.
ALSO READ:
Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE’s Minister of Industry and AdvancedTechnology, told Turkish state TRT Haber broadcaster that Turkey was a “natural partner” for Abu Dhabi.
Al Jaber said the two countries would develop economic, social and trade relations including in areas such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure, finance and tourism.
“The main purpose of this visit is increasing our trade and business partnership through sustainable and successful investments,” he was quoted as saying by TRT Haber.
Close to 10,000 bicycles seized in 10 months for different traffic violations
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohamed will discuss with President Erdogan the prospects of consolidating bilateral ties
UAE1 day ago
The issuance of the coin is part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations
UAE1 day ago
The summit will discuss the best practices for developing smart cities and addressing challenges
UAE1 day ago
UAE, Jordan and Israel sign deal to address the threat posed by climate change on energy and water security in the region
UAE1 day ago
No change in entry regulations for vaccinated people from UAE, say heads of tourism boards
UAE1 day ago
Abu Dhabi's National Rehabilitation Centre will provide services to convicts with mental disorders
UAE2 days ago
Avi Solomon is taking part in the Adnoc Abu Dhabi marathon on November 26
UAE2 days ago