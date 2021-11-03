UAE provides Dh36.7 million to Turkey to reconstruct areas affected by floods, wildfires

Foreign Ministers hold three-way meeting to discuss progress on Abraham Accords after one year.
The UAE has announced the provision of Dh36.7 million ( approx. $10 million) to contribute to the reconstruction of some Turkish regions that were affected by wildfires and floods that swept through these areas.
The move follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
In this regard, the UAE expressed its solidarity with the Turkish people in these exceptional circumstances, affirming the country's keenness to contribute to providing appropriate support to mitigate the humanitarian repercussions and damage caused by floods in the north of the country and wildfires in southwestern Turkey.
The UAE always seeks to extend a helping hand to brotherly and friendly countries in such circumstances that require solidarity and cooperation at various levels.
This move reflects the continuous efforts undertaken by the UAE to assist those affected by natural disasters.
