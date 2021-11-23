Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Turkey Wednesday

It can accommodate over 500 worshippers
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will be on an official visit to Turkey on Wednesday, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
Sheikh Mohamed will discuss with the Turkish President the prospects of consolidating bilateral ties across various fields to achieve their mutual interests, in addition to reviewing a number of issues of common concern and the latest regional and international issues.
