UAE: 89-year-old Emirati rescued by National Search and Rescue Centre

The senior citizen took ill in the Dibba mountains

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 8:30 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 8:36 PM

The National Search and Rescue Centre, NSRC, in coordination with Fujairah Police Station and the Civil Defense, carried out a rescue and medical evacuation mission for an 89-year-old Emirati citizen in the Dibba Mountains.

According to an official at Fujairah Civil Defense, the senior citizen suffered from severe fatigue at the highest mountain peak in the region during the afternoon of Tuesday.

Upon arrival, he received first aid and the necessary treatment, and his health condition stabilised.

Abdullah Saeed Al-Hafeiti said that his father, who is from the Al-Tuwaiyin area, used to go for a walk in the early morning hours to the mountains and search for honey.

He added that his father ran out of water, felt sick and called the rescue teams, the police and civil defence, who rescued him in a timely manner.

Al-Hafiti said that the search team was able to save his father by a rescue plane, which quickly transferred him to Dibba Al-Fujairah Hospital to receive appropriate treatment.

