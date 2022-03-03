UAE: Teenage girl injured in desert motorcycle accident airlifted to hospital

The seriously injured girl was rescued by authorities on Tuesday night.

A 19-year-old Omani girl was air lifted from the desert to a hospital on Tuesday evening after being injured in a motorcycle accident in Sharjah's Al Hamriya area.

Th National Search and Rescue Center ( NSRC) in coordination with Sharjah Police carried out the medical evacuation mission to rescue the seriously injured girl.

A top official at NSRC said that they immediately dispatched a rescue team after receiving a report from the Sharjah Police Operations Room about an accident in the desert area of Al Hamriya, resulting in the girl getting seriously injured.

He added that with the help of a helicopter, the team was able to evacuate the victim to Al Qassimi Hospital to receive the necessary treatment, while ensuring all Covid-19 precautionary measures.

A Sharjah Traffic Police official said that the young woman had sustained critical wounds in the motorbike accident as it overturned several times.