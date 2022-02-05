Video: Man injured after motorcycle crashes in UAE; authorities come to his rescue

Yousef Al Otaiba renewed a call for President Joe Biden's administration to restore the Iran-aligned Houthis to the US list of foreign terrorist groups
An Iranian man who suffered severe injuries after his motorcycle crashed was rescued in Nizwa, Sharjah.
The National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC), in coordination with Sharjah Police, conducted a search and medical evacuation mission for the man, who is in his 30s.
The Sharjah Police Operations Room received information about a man in the Nizwa area who had suffered injuries to his shoulder and chest. The case called for a quick response due to its seriousness.
Deploying NSRC's search and rescue aircraft, the team was able to evacuate the injured man to Al Dhaid Hospital to Sharjah. He received necessary treatment at the hospital. The NSRC said that the mission was conducted while ensuring all precautionary and preventive Covid-19 measures.
