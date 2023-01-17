UAE: 62-year-old Emirati passes away after climbing mountain in Khorfakkan

The initiative is aimed at meeting the demands of the emirate's future job market by recognising and incentivising its high-performing pupils
A 62-year-old Emirati citizen passed away due to health complications, while climbing a mountain in Khorfakkan on Sunday evening.
Lieutenant-Colonel Saeed Rashid Al-Hayaye, Head of the Khorfakkan Comprehensive Police Station, stated that a report was received in the operations room of the Eastern Region Police Department stating that a person climbing the Jabal Al Rabi path fell into a state of fatigue and was unable to continue walking due to extreme illness.
Rescue teams were immediately dispatched by the Civil Defence Department in Khorfakkan and the National Ambulance, with the help of the people on the mountain tracks. He was transferred by the National Ambulance to Khorfakkan Hospital for treatment, but passed away en route to the hospital.
The Eastern Region Police Department warns the public to ensure that they are healthy while engaging in physical activity on mountain paths, and to refrain from doing so if they have chronic diseases that may endanger them.
Mountain climbers are urged to exercise caution and use safe roads and tracks in mountainous areas. In event of injury or fatigue, police can be called on 09-2057555 or 999.
