UAE: Police share vital tips for survival while mountain climbing

Authorities have warned the public to stay safe when visiting or climbing mountains in the country.

The Media and Public Relations Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, in cooperation with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Authority and the Tourism Police Department, released an awareness video for visitors and mountain climbers.

Colonel Dr. Abdullah bin Salman Al Nuaimi, Director of Media and Public Relations Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that the video, which was released in both Arabic and English, includes a variety of tips and instructions that adventurers and visitors of mountainous areas must abide by.

Mountain Guide Abdulaziz Al Sharhan has given the following tips to all mountaineers:

1. Check the weather forecast from official sources

2. Plan the trip well and share the expected time of arrival with a family member

3. Whenever possible, go with a mountain guard.

4. Carry a first aid kit to deal with emergencies

5. Wear comfortable clothing that can be spotted from a distance

6. Hiking boots and socks are essential in the rocky mountains to safeguard the feet

7. Wear a hat and sunglasses as protection from the sun.

8. Bring extra food and water. Remember to sip water every 15-30 minutes to stay hydrated

9. Make sure your phone is fully charged and carry a power bank

10. Hiking poles are important to maintain balance

11. If the hiker feels tired, it is advised to rest in a safe place before continuing

12. A fully charged headlamp is absolutely essential, especially when hiking during the evening

13. Remember to bring extra batteries and minimise the use of your cell phone flashlight

14. Don’t forget to bring a whistle, which can be used to attract attention

15. Call 999 in case of any emergencies

16. Try to finish the hike on time. In case the hikers decide to camp, it is essential to have a tent and sleeping bag

Colonel Al Nuaimi stressed that the educational video comes at the time of the year when the weather improves and they see an increasing number mountain visitors wishing to undertake walking, mountain trekking, climbing and other mountain sports.

Ras Al Khaimah Police call on visitors to the area to adhere to the instructions and advice in the video, and to cooperate with police efforts aimed at enhancing safety and security.

