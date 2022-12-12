Dubai Police rescue family of six lost in mountains

Two parents and their four children walked off the hiking trail and lost their way

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 12 Dec 2022, 6:58 AM Last updated: Mon 12 Dec 2022, 7:07 AM

The team at Hatta Police Station rescued a family that had lost their way hiking in the mountains. They had veered off path and were lost and exhausted.

Colonel Abdullah Rashid Al Hafeet, Deputy Director of the Hatta Police Station, said that they received a call from a foreign family (which consisted of parents and their four children), who were asking for help after they strayed away from the designated trail.

The police immediately deployed drones to ascertain their location and identified their whereabouts within minutes.

Al Hafeet added that the authority is ready to deal with reports of emergencies, whether it be in mountainous areas, valleys, or other locations. He said that the Hatta region welcomes a large number of tourists that come to experience its natural beauty of mountains, valleys and dams that also visit heritage villages and local shops.

He called on the public to exercise caution, adhere to mountain hiking trails, follow safety protocol and to call the command centre at 999 in case of any emergency. He added that in case of trouble one must try to accurately describe the place in order to facilitate the rescue operation.

