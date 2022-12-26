UAE

UAE: Man dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into mountain

Police patrols and the national ambulance were immediately rushed to the site of the accident, following which the body of the deceased was transferred to the hospital

by

Afkar Ali Ahmed

Published: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 12:36 AM

A 22-year-old Gulf man has died after a collision with a mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.

According to Major Ali Al-Rahbi, acting head of Al-Rams Comprehensive Police Station, a report was received at 11:24 am regarding a collision in a mountainous area. The incident concerned a vehicle driven by a young man on top of a mountain.

Reports state the driver lost control of the steering wheel, which led to the vehicle swerving and colliding with the mountain, resulting in his death.

Al-Rahbi added that, after receiving the call, police patrols and the national ambulance rushed to the site immediately, and the body of the deceased was transferred to the hospital in preparation for handing it over to his relatives for burial ceremonies.



