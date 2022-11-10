UAE: 50% traffic fine discount announced

The show will be broadcast live to residents across the country
The Ajman Police have announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines incurred in the emirate. The discount is applicable from November 21, 2022, till January 6, 2023.
Maj-Gen Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said the reduction applies to all traffic violations committed before November 11.
Offences that are not covered by the scheme are:
The fines can be paid via service centres, Ministry of Interior or Ajman Police app and Sahl smart kiosks.
Maj-Gen Al Nuaimi called on motorists to take advantage of the offer and comply with traffic rules.
"The discount decision came with the aim of easing financial burden on individuals and boost the happiness of community members," he added.
The decision was taken under the directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.
