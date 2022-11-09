UAE: Speed limit reduced on major road, announce Abu Dhabi Police

He delves into techniques to master the art form during a session at Sharjah International Book Fair
The Abu Dhabi Police have reduced the speed limit on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road from 160kmph to 140kmph, it was announced on Wednesday.
This maximum speed will apply from Al Sad Bridge to Al Amera Bridge in the direction of Al Ain City, according to the joint advisory by the police and Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre.
The changes will be implemented starting Monday, November 14, the authorities said.
It is important to note that in the UAE Capital, there are no speed buffers in place.
The police called on motorists to drive safely and follow speed limits at all times.
Studies have shown that slowing down on highways leads to significant improvements in road safety, the authorities added.
