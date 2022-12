UAE: 50% fine discount announced for environmental violations

The initiative also seeks to educate residents on the importance of keeping their surroundings clean and green

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 1:30 PM

Residents who have incurred environmental penalties in Ras Al Khaimah will get a 50 per cent discount on fines, local authorities announced on Wednesday.

The fine reduction comes as part of the emirate's initiatives for the 51st National Day, according to a top official at the General Services Department.

It also seeks to raise the community's awareness of their duty to keep the environment clean and green, the official added.

