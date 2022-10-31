UAE: Planning to pay traffic fines in instalments? List of documents you need to apply for the service

If motorists have a significant amount of fines and are unable to pay them off in one go, they can avail of the option with no service charges

By Web Desk Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 8:01 PM

Abu Dhabi motorists who have incurred huge traffic fines can pay their penalties in interest-free instalments.

In a social media post on Monday, the Abu Dhabi Police reminded drivers of the initiative which allows them to pay traffic fines in easy monthly instalments. Motorists are provided a 35 per cent discount if they pay the traffic fines within two months (60 days) of committing the offence and 25 per cent discount in a year.

The authority through these reminders aims to motivate vehicle owners to pay traffic violations, enhance public awareness of the benefits of early payment of traffic fines and the consequences of delay in clearing the fines

Fines can be paid through several channels, including the digital channels of the Abu Dhabi government "Tamm", direct payment through the police's customer service and happiness platforms, and through the mobile applications of banks in cooperation with five banks in the UAE. These include Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Mashreq Al Islami and Emirates Islamic Bank.

Documents required

The motorists while paying the dues must have all the required documents ready.

Emirates ID of the driver

Insurance card issued from the certified banks by AD Police

Service conditions

Communicate with the bank within two weeks from payment date and receipt receiving date

Personal attendance of the owner or his legal representative.

If the motorist is paying the traffic fines in any Abu Dhabi Police branches, the driver must have two violences registered or the total amount of the fine must be more then Dh2,000 than 2000 Dhs.

Authorities called on the public to take advantage of the instalment facility because it was easier and convenient for many motorists.

The service aims to ease life for drivers and vehicle owners by paying off the traffic violation fines in instalments throughout the year, according to police.