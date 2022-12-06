UAE: Discount stores see heavy rush as residents wrap up last-minute Christmas shopping

From artificial trees, ornaments to life-size Santa Claus figures, shoppers can shop till they drop from these bargain outlets without burning a hole in their pockets

Photos: SM Ayaz Zakir

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 4:24 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 4:55 PM

Tree, star, tinsels, baubles, lights, gifts... the Christmas shopping list is endless. And with just a little over two weeks to go for one of the best seasons of the year, residents in the UAE are rushing to wrap up their last-minute shopping.

Discount stores across the city are witnessing a surge in shoppers at the moment. Khaleej Times visited a few of them to help you find the perfect piece of decoration and gifts for the upcoming celebration.

From artificial Christmas trees, ornaments, and life-size Santa Claus figures to merchandise such as wreaths, and shoppers can shop till they drop from these discount stores without burning a hole in their pockets.

“I came to the store to get a Christmas tree, but surprisingly, I found everything with a wide range of decoration items, to gifts for kids and adults. It was quite affordable, and the total expenditure was about Dh175," said Maria Beth Seno.

A miniature Christmas tree, as small as 10 inches, will cost you Dh5, whereas a 5 feet tree comes with a price tag of Dh195. Artificial colourful decorative branches are also available in stores to add that extra charm to your festive atmosphere.

Colourful Christmas baubles of different sizes, colours, and patterns have flooded stores in the Emirates. “I usually get only red and golden baubles, but this year I see a lot of varieties in stores. So, I plan to decorate each room with different colours as it should look unique and special during this time of the year,” said Carina Hayes, a software engineer working at a private firm in Dubai.

Life-size Santa Claus figures are a favourite among children. “The young ones also love Santa soft toys,” said a sales executive at a discount store, mentioning that these soft toys are in great demand.

The salesman added that two other Christmas articles are always in demand - the Santa hat and the socks. The Santa figures are priced from Dh45 and go up to Dh100 depending on the size, while soft toys start from Dh5.